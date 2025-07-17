Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir CM Stands Firm Against Violence on Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the assault on a female doctor in Jammu, emphasizing that doctors must operate free from violence. Following a patient's death, protests erupted and junior doctors went on strike. Abdullah assured stringent measures and urged for enhanced security at medical facilities.

Updated: 17-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation of violence against medical professionals, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared that doctors should never face aggression in their line of duty. His statement followed a recent incident at a government hospital in Jammu, where a female doctor was assaulted by a patient's attendants.

The assault was reportedly incited by the patient's death at the Government Medical College Jammu, leading to protests and a strike by junior doctors. Addressing a gathering at AIIMS in Samba district, Abdullah emphasized the need for security measures to protect doctors from increasing violence.

Abdullah stressed that while doctors commit themselves selflessly beyond duty hours, they should not be blamed for outcomes beyond their control. He vowed to ensure medical practitioners work in a fear-free environment. The Doctors Association Jammu echoed these calls for safety measures, warning of the healthcare system's potential collapse if such incidents persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

