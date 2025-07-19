Left Menu

U.S. Rejects WHO Amendments Aimed at Pandemic Preparedness

The U.S. has rejected WHO's 2024 amendments enhancing pandemic preparedness. The amendments, introducing a 'pandemic emergency' category to bolster defenses against new pathogens, were deemed vague and expanding WHO's authorities unnecessarily. The decision highlights concerns over national sovereignty versus global health cooperation during crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:17 IST
The United States has officially rejected amendments to the World Health Organization's legally binding health rules aimed at better preparing for future pandemics. A joint statement from the Department of State and Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the U.S. rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations, which were adopted by consensus last year.

The amendments had introduced a 'pandemic emergency' category for significant global health threats to improve the world's defenses against new pathogens. The U.S. criticized the development process for lacking public input and argued that the amendments unnecessarily expand WHO's role in public health emergencies, potentially politicizing international responses.

Despite the rejection, a parallel pandemic pact adopted in May aims to ensure global access to medications during a crisis, requiring drug manufacturers to allocate a portion of vaccines and medicines to WHO. The U.S., however, will not be bound by this pact following its withdrawal from the WHO, emphasizing the protection of national sovereignty in health policy decisions.

