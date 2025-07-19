Left Menu

Magnetic Mishap: MRI Machine's Pull Lands Man in Critical Condition

A man was critically injured in New York after being pulled into an MRI machine due to a large chain necklace. The incident occurred at Nassau Open MRI during an active scan, leading to a medical emergency. The powerful magnetic force drew him in, highlighting the dangers of metallic objects near MRI equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:49 IST
Magnetic Mishap: MRI Machine's Pull Lands Man in Critical Condition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man in New York was critically injured when an MRI machine's magnetism pulled him in due to his large chain necklace.

The incident took place at Nassau Open MRI while a scan was ongoing, illustrating the risks associated with metallic objects near MRI equipment.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the machine's powerful magnetic field caused a medical episode, and the man's condition remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025