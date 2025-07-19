Magnetic Mishap: MRI Machine's Pull Lands Man in Critical Condition
A man was critically injured in New York after being pulled into an MRI machine due to a large chain necklace. The incident occurred at Nassau Open MRI during an active scan, leading to a medical emergency. The powerful magnetic force drew him in, highlighting the dangers of metallic objects near MRI equipment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:49 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
