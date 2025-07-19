Left Menu

Health Equity Challenge: Immigrant Coverage Amid State Rollbacks

Maria relied on home remedies due to her lack of legal status and health insurance in California. Recent state policies expanded immigrant health coverage, but financial constraints have led to rollbacks, impacting thousands. Fear of deportation deters many from seeking necessary care, posing significant health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:52 IST
Health Equity Challenge: Immigrant Coverage Amid State Rollbacks
Maria
  • Country:
  • United States

For nearly two decades, Maria, lacking health insurance due to her undocumented status, sought medical advice from her sister in Mexico instead of visiting doctors in California. Recent years have seen state-led expansions offering health coverage to immigrants like Maria. However, financial constraints have begun unraveling these gains.

States such as California, Illinois, and Minnesota, once champions of immigrant health care, now face multibillion-dollar deficits, prompting coverage rollbacks that affect hundreds of thousands. These cuts, surprising moves by Democratic governors, underscore the fiscal strain on state budgets and the ensuing public health risks as immigrants shy away from care due to deportation fears.

Federal policy changes further complicate the landscape, with cuts to Medicaid affecting states supporting immigrants. Maria and her family's dilemma highlights the broader tension between safeguarding health and avoiding immigration enforcement, illustrating a harsh reality for undocumented communities in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025