U.S. ICE's $45 Billion Migrant Tent Camp Expansion

Efforts are underway by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to significantly bolster its detention capacity, leveraging a substantial funding boost of $45 billion. The expansion targets a jump from 40,000 to 100,000 beds by the year's close, as per reports from The Wall Street Journal.

The agency is focusing on erecting large-scale tent facilities, particularly at military bases and ICE jails, including noteworthy sites such as a 5,000-bed establishment at Fort Bliss, Texas. Additional sites across Colorado, Indiana, and New Jersey are also in planning phases.

Homeland Security officials, including Secretary Kristi Noem, prefer collaborations with Republican-led state and local governments over private prison firms. Noem disclosed discussions with five Republican states, drawing inspiration from Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' model, exemplifying this strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)