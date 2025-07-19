Left Menu

U.S. ICE's $45 Billion Migrant Tent Camp Expansion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to expand its detention capacity significantly with new funding of $45 billion, aiming to reach 100,000 beds by the year's end. The agency is prioritizing large-scale tent facilities at military bases and ICE jails across the nation.

Efforts are underway by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to significantly bolster its detention capacity, leveraging a substantial funding boost of $45 billion. The expansion targets a jump from 40,000 to 100,000 beds by the year's close, as per reports from The Wall Street Journal.

The agency is focusing on erecting large-scale tent facilities, particularly at military bases and ICE jails, including noteworthy sites such as a 5,000-bed establishment at Fort Bliss, Texas. Additional sites across Colorado, Indiana, and New Jersey are also in planning phases.

Homeland Security officials, including Secretary Kristi Noem, prefer collaborations with Republican-led state and local governments over private prison firms. Noem disclosed discussions with five Republican states, drawing inspiration from Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' model, exemplifying this strategy.

