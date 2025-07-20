Left Menu

Health Headlines: From PTSD Treatment Setbacks to Bird Flu Outbreaks

This summary covers significant health news including FDA advisers rejecting Otsuka's PTSD treatment, Getinge exceeding profit predictions, Heartflow's IPO revealing increased losses, Humana's failed lawsuit on Medicare ratings, and Spain's bird flu outbreak impacting turkey farms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 02:29 IST
In recent health developments, the FDA panel voted decisively against the effectiveness of Otsuka Pharma's PTSD treatment with a combination of brexpiprazole and Zoloft, echoing FDA staff concerns.

Meanwhile, Swedish medical equipment giant Getinge reported a strong profit performance, largely attributed to organic sales growth, as it explores strategies to offset tariff impacts.

In related financial news, Heartflow disclosed expanding losses in its IPO filings, reflecting a trend of reinvigorated investor interest in new stock offerings amid a slowly revitalizing U.S. IPO market.

Additionally, a Texas court dismissed Humana's legal challenge against Medicare rating downgrades, signaling regulatory and legal hurdles in health insurance.

Furthermore, a bird flu outbreak in Spain affecting turkey farms underscores ongoing global concerns over avian influenza and its potential threat to human health.

