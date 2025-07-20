Health Headlines: From PTSD Treatment Setbacks to Bird Flu Outbreaks

In recent health developments, the FDA panel voted decisively against the effectiveness of Otsuka Pharma's PTSD treatment with a combination of brexpiprazole and Zoloft, echoing FDA staff concerns.

Meanwhile, Swedish medical equipment giant Getinge reported a strong profit performance, largely attributed to organic sales growth, as it explores strategies to offset tariff impacts.

In related financial news, Heartflow disclosed expanding losses in its IPO filings, reflecting a trend of reinvigorated investor interest in new stock offerings amid a slowly revitalizing U.S. IPO market.

Additionally, a Texas court dismissed Humana's legal challenge against Medicare rating downgrades, signaling regulatory and legal hurdles in health insurance.

Furthermore, a bird flu outbreak in Spain affecting turkey farms underscores ongoing global concerns over avian influenza and its potential threat to human health.