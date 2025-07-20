Dog Bites on the Rise: Karnataka's Struggle with Rabies Surge

In a troubling development for Karnataka, the state has recorded over 2.3 lakh incidents of dog bites and 19 rabies fatalities in just six months, marking a 36.20% increase compared to the same timeframe last year, as per data released by state health officials.

A surge in public concern was sparked by a viral incident involving a young girl attacked by stray dogs in Hubballi. The state's health department emphasizes better reporting rather than an unprecedented rise, with efforts underway to educate the public, train medical staff, and control the stray dog population.

Health authorities highlight challenges in managing and vaccinating the stray population amid increased case reporting since declaring human rabies a notifiable disease. Karnataka aims to improve response mechanisms and accountability for dog bite-related incidents across various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)