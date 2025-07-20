Left Menu

Tragic Double Snakebite Fatality in Uttar Pradesh Village

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shukl Chapra village, a 65-year-old woman, Phool Patti Devi, and her 6-year-old grandson, Kanha, died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, the victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:45 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Shukl Chapra village, Uttar Pradesh, a 65-year-old woman and her young grandson lost their lives to snakebites. The victims, Phool Patti Devi and her 6-year-old grandson Kanha, were bitten while asleep on the same cot late Saturday night.

The family urgently transported them to Ballia District Hospital, but unfortunately, both passed away during treatment. The tragic event has left the community in mourning.

Ballia District Hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sujeet Kumar Yadav, confirmed that the health department has notified the police, who have now taken the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

