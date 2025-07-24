Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Vaccine Policy Shake-Up

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s changes to vaccine policy have led medical organizations and states to create their own vaccine guidelines, worried that preventive shots for healthy children and pregnant women may become inaccessible. The resulting confusion challenges established state laws aligning with federal vaccine advisory panels.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing significant backlash after altering the federal vaccine policy, prompting states and medical groups to draft their own recommendations. Concerns arise over access to vaccines for children and pregnant women, which many fear will become limited.

Kennedy has removed members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, replacing them with advisers criticized for anti-vaccine views. This move has led organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Infectious Diseases Society of America to take legal action while promoting independent vaccine guidelines.

The fragmented vaccine recommendations may confuse providers and patients, complicating existing state laws. Despite disagreement, Kennedy maintains that the adjustments will lead to independent scientific judgment, although opposition from states and governors continues to grow.

