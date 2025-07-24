Jharkhand's Revamp: Atal Mohalla Clinics Now Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinics
The Jharkhand government has renamed Atal Mohalla Clinics as Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinics. The rebranding was decided at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The clinics, initiated by former CM Raghubar Das, aim to enhance healthcare in urban slums.
Initially introduced by former Chief Minister Raghubar Das in August 2019, the clinics provide free healthcare services across the state, with 140 facilities currently operational. The cabinet, chaired by Soren, also sanctioned the Jharkhand State University Bill 2025, aimed at unifying universities under a single act, excluding medical and agricultural institutions.
Further decisions included setting up temporary fair and traffic outposts for the Shravani Mela in Deoghar, alterations in police recruitment processes, and the creation of 4,339 posts for recruiting Urdu assistant teachers in schools, enhancing educational infrastructure.
