Israel to Permit Foreign Aid Airlift into Gaza

In a significant development, Israel is set to permit foreign countries to airlift aid into Gaza beginning this Friday, as quoted by the Israeli army radio from a military official. This decision comes as hard-pressed relief is needed due to the escalating humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israel has been at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, imposing restrictions to cut off supplies that it claims keep aid from militant groups. Although the blockade was officially lifted in May, conditions remain dire, with more than 100 reported deaths due to starvation.

International organizations have responded with limited interventions. UNICEF has provided crucial aid, treating 5,000 children for acute malnutrition in July alone. Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the severe consequences of the blockade, describing the situation as 'man-made mass starvation.'

