Silent Suffering: The Human Toll of Gaza's Blockade

Tragedy struck a family in Gaza as they mourn the loss of their five-month-old daughter, Zainab Abu Halib, who succumbed to severe starvation, emblematic of the humanitarian crisis further exacerbated by Israeli blockades.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 127 people have died from malnutrition-related causes amid ongoing conflict and aid restrictions. Zainab's heartbreaking death underscores the lack of essential medical supplies and food, further straining an already dire situation.

Despite some easing of the blockade, the aid reaching Gaza is insufficient. The international community is urged to act, as hospitals face an influx of malnutrition cases, warning of further deaths unless aid flow improves significantly.

