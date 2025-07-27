India's Heatwave Crisis: Underreporting of Heatstroke Cases Uncovered

India is grappling with a severe heat crisis, as revealed by newly obtained RTI data showing 7,192 suspected heatstroke cases from March 1 to June 24 this year, with only 14 confirmed deaths. This alarming figure is part of an ongoing challenge exacerbated by inadequate data collection and reporting systems.

State data from the National Centre for Disease Control highlights Andhra Pradesh as most affected, recording over half of the total cases. Despite this, the underreporting issue remains significant, with many states failing to provide comprehensive data.

Experts stress the dire need for improved surveillance and accurate classification of heat-related illnesses. Without proper data, India remains ill-prepared for the increasingly severe heatwaves anticipated with progressing climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)