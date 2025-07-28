Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital
Three patients died at Jalandhar civil hospital, with family members attributing the deaths to a technical fault in oxygen supply. Hospital authorities denied this, citing a minor dip in oxygen supply, which was quickly addressed. A nine-member committee will investigate the incident thoroughly.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at Jalandhar civil hospital, three patients succumbed on Sunday evening, prompting claims of a technical fault in the oxygen supply at the trauma center by their families.
The hospital administration, however, refuted these claims, acknowledging only a slight drop in oxygen supply that was swiftly corrected with backup cylinders and repairs at the main plant. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter.
The patients—one hospitalized for a snake bite, another for a drug overdose, and the third for tuberculosis—were on ventilators. Senior medical officer Vinay Anand assured that all necessary precautions were promptly taken, dismissing the families' allegations of inadequate oxygen supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Demands Justice in Ajith Kumar's Custodial Death Case
Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Balochistan: Calls for Justice Amplify
Vijay Criticizes DMK: Calls for Justice Over Custodial Deaths
Tragic Death of Elephant Sparks High-Level Probe in Odisha
The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say, reports AP.