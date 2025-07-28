Left Menu

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Three patients died at Jalandhar civil hospital, with family members attributing the deaths to a technical fault in oxygen supply. Hospital authorities denied this, citing a minor dip in oxygen supply, which was quickly addressed. A nine-member committee will investigate the incident thoroughly.

In a tragic incident at Jalandhar civil hospital, three patients succumbed on Sunday evening, prompting claims of a technical fault in the oxygen supply at the trauma center by their families.

The hospital administration, however, refuted these claims, acknowledging only a slight drop in oxygen supply that was swiftly corrected with backup cylinders and repairs at the main plant. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter.

The patients—one hospitalized for a snake bite, another for a drug overdose, and the third for tuberculosis—were on ventilators. Senior medical officer Vinay Anand assured that all necessary precautions were promptly taken, dismissing the families' allegations of inadequate oxygen supply.

