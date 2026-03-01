Left Menu

Global Condemnation and Mourning: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Protests

The Shia community in Bhopal and Betul held condolence meetings and protests to mourn Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death. Clerics praised his opposition to oppression and his contributions to Islam. The killing by a joint Israel-US attack has sparked global protests and mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Betul | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shia community in Bhopal commemorated the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a mass condolence meeting and protest on Sunday. The gathering, held at Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid, featured speeches highlighting Khamenei's lifetime of advocating against oppression and upholding Islamic revolutionary principles.

More than 100 community members participated in a protest march, condemning the United States and Israel for Khamenei's death. Cleric Sayyid Sitwat Haider Zaidi emphasized the attack as an act of cowardice, praising Khamenei for consistently opposing oppression worldwide, including in Gaza, Syria, and Palestine.

A candle march in Betul underscored similar sentiments, with mourners reinforcing that Khamenei's death has not ended his ideological movement. His killing, amid the holy month of Ramzan, was viewed as an attack on humanity, inciting global protests and mourning.

