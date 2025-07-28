Left Menu

Supreme Court Acts on Alarming Rabies Crisis

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a report in an English daily regarding the rise in dog bite incidents leading to rabies. A two-judge bench expressed alarm over the severity of the problem, affecting especially children and the elderly. The issue is set for urgent review by the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court has taken proactive steps in addressing a worrying rabies crisis, spotlighted by an alarming media report. Published in an English daily's Delhi edition, the article highlighted a surge in dog bite incidents resulting in rabies, particularly impacting vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan described the news as deeply disturbing, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Both justices remarked on the concerning statistics and fatality rates tied to dog bites within the city and its outskirts.

The bench acted swiftly, deciding to present these findings to the Chief Justice of India. The intent is to seek immediate judicial intervention to address the deficiencies causing this public health issue. This move signifies a critical step toward averting further casualties by initiating more robust prevention mechanisms.

