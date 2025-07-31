Delhi Stray Dog Management: A Rabies Crisis and Response

Delhi is grappling with a significant rabies issue, reporting 49 cases and more than 35,000 dog bite incidents this year. According to MCD data, efforts to curb this include sterilising and vaccinating over 65,000 stray dogs as part of a rigorous six-month campaign.

Future plans by the MCD aim to expand this program, projecting nearly 98,000 dogs to be sterilised and vaccinated by the end of 2025. Officials are committed to ramping up the sterilisation network's efficiency, a response to rising concerns over stray dog attacks across the city.

Involving local NGOs and experts, the civic body is adopting a more humane approach to this crisis. Newly formed committees focus on comprehensive management solutions, emphasizing the social responsibility aspect of animal control as underscored by Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)