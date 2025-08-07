Lilly's Orforglipron Falls Short of Weight-Loss Expectations
Eli Lilly reported that its oral GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, resulted in a 12.4% body weight loss after 72 weeks, underperforming compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. Despite lower weight loss and concerns over side effects, Lilly plans regulatory filings, emphasizing the pill's ease of use and heart health benefits.
Eli Lilly's orforglipron, an experimental oral GLP-1 medication, achieved a 12.4% weight loss over 72 weeks in late-stage trials, underperforming against Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The announcement led to a significant dip in Lilly's shares amid investor disappointment.
Contrary to injectable obesity drugs, orforglipron offers ease of manufacture and administration in pill form, a much-preferred option for patients due to the inconvenience of needles. Despite comparative setbacks, Lilly aims to secure regulatory approval for orforglipron by year-end, highlighting its potential for long-term obesity management.
With high hopes for the trial results, market analysts expressed surprise at its performance and side effects. Still, Lilly emphasizes its advantages, such as improvements in heart disease markers and the convenience for individuals regarding food and water intake during usage.
