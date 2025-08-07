Left Menu

Lilly's Orforglipron Falls Short of Weight-Loss Expectations

Eli Lilly reported that its oral GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, resulted in a 12.4% body weight loss after 72 weeks, underperforming compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. Despite lower weight loss and concerns over side effects, Lilly plans regulatory filings, emphasizing the pill's ease of use and heart health benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:35 IST
Lilly's Orforglipron Falls Short of Weight-Loss Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly's orforglipron, an experimental oral GLP-1 medication, achieved a 12.4% weight loss over 72 weeks in late-stage trials, underperforming against Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The announcement led to a significant dip in Lilly's shares amid investor disappointment.

Contrary to injectable obesity drugs, orforglipron offers ease of manufacture and administration in pill form, a much-preferred option for patients due to the inconvenience of needles. Despite comparative setbacks, Lilly aims to secure regulatory approval for orforglipron by year-end, highlighting its potential for long-term obesity management.

With high hopes for the trial results, market analysts expressed surprise at its performance and side effects. Still, Lilly emphasizes its advantages, such as improvements in heart disease markers and the convenience for individuals regarding food and water intake during usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025