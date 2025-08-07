Lilly's Weight Loss Pill Falls Short of Novo's Wegovy in Key Study

In a recent pharmaceutical development, Eli Lilly has reported that its experimental GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, facilitated a 12.4% body weight reduction in a late-stage trial lasting 72 weeks. This result was less than the expectations set by previous trials of Novo Nordisk's injectable obesity treatment, Wegovy, leading to a 9% drop in Lilly's share value during premarket trading. Contrastingly, Novo's U.S.-listed shares saw an increase of about 8%.

Lilly's CEO, David Ricks, expressed optimism over the findings, emphasizing the pill's convenience of being a once-daily dosage that is simpler to manufacture. "We believe this can make a significant impact on human health," Ricks remarked, noting that the company is moving swiftly to seek approval worldwide. Unlike peptides used in injectable obesity drugs, orforglipron is crafted as a small molecule pill which serves as an attractive alternative for patients hesitant about injections.

While patient preference generally leans towards oral medication due to its ease of administration, analysts remain cautious. The tolerability profile of orforglipron showed higher rates of nausea and vomiting compared to placebo, causing some investors to reassess their expectations. Nonetheless, Lilly is hopeful about orforglipron's future impact, particularly due to its beneficial markers in reducing heart disease risks and its potential massive market reach by the early 2030s according to predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)