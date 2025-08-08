U.S. OPM Clears COVID-19 Vaccine Records

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has issued updated guidance requiring all federal agencies to delete records related to employees' COVID-19 vaccination status, including compliance with vaccine mandates and exemption requests.

This directive comes in response to incidents during the pandemic when federal employees faced disciplinary actions for their vaccination choices. Many were fired, punished, or marginalized for making personal medical decisions, a situation deemed unacceptable by OPM leadership.

OPM Director Scott Kupor expressed that such measures against employees were unjust and should not have occurred, emphasizing the need for corrective actions to rectify these oversights from the pandemic period.