U.S. OPM Clears COVID-19 Vaccine Records

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has mandated all federal agencies to erase records regarding employees' COVID-19 vaccination status and related compliance issues. This move aims to address past controversies where federal workers faced consequences for their vaccine choices, a situation critiqued by OPM Director Scott Kupor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has issued updated guidance requiring all federal agencies to delete records related to employees' COVID-19 vaccination status, including compliance with vaccine mandates and exemption requests.

This directive comes in response to incidents during the pandemic when federal employees faced disciplinary actions for their vaccination choices. Many were fired, punished, or marginalized for making personal medical decisions, a situation deemed unacceptable by OPM leadership.

OPM Director Scott Kupor expressed that such measures against employees were unjust and should not have occurred, emphasizing the need for corrective actions to rectify these oversights from the pandemic period.

