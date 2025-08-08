Left Menu

Kashmir's Rotten Meat Scandal: A Crisis of Food Safety and Public Health

A scandal in Kashmir has erupted due to the discovery of over 3,500 kilograms of adulterated meat. Authorities have destroyed the unsafe meat, raising public health concerns. The crackdown prompted strong reactions from businesses and public figures, emphasizing the need for stricter food safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:26 IST
In a significant food safety operation, authorities in Kashmir have seized and destroyed more than 3,500 kilograms of adulterated meat, igniting widespread public concerns. The crackdown, led by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), targeted decomposed and unlabelled meat across several districts, including a notable 1,200 kg seizure from an industrial estate on July 31.

Continuing their stringent efforts, officials conducted surprise raids in areas like Lasjan, Pulwama, Safakadal, and Parimpora, uncovering unsafe meat products destined for commercial distribution. Among the seized items were 2,500 kebabs processed with unauthorized food color and 150 kg of meatballs, all of which were destroyed on site to mitigate health risks.

The scandal has also prompted reactions from health experts, religious leaders, and the food supply sector. Dr. Mohammad Salim Khan warns of potential health crises stemming from poor meat handling, while Jammu and Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam condemned the sale of 'haram' meat. The government has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on food safety violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

