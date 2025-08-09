Alert Issued: Tackling Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Meghalaya

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme in Meghalaya has released an urgent advisory following a recent detection of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune. The advisory calls for immediate hospitalization at the first sign of GBS symptoms to prevent an outbreak.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves. It often follows infections such as respiratory illnesses, gastroenteritis, dengue, or Zika virus. Early symptoms begin with weakness, tingling, or numbness in the legs and may progress to severe respiratory difficulties, necessitating urgent medical attention.

To prevent the spread, the advisory emphasizes avoiding self-medication, maintaining hygiene, not consuming contaminated or raw food, safeguarding against mosquito bites in risk areas, and eating nutritious foods to boost immunity. Health officials are urging public vigilance and prompt intervention to prevent further cases.

