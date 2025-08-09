Left Menu

FDA Resolves Saline Shortage, Trump Health Commission Delays

The U.S. FDA has resolved the IV saline shortage while a Trump health commission report on children's health is delayed. New DNA study findings aid in evaluating heart risks in diabetes patients, and a report reveals acute malnutrition affecting thousands of children in Gaza.

Updated: 09-08-2025 18:27 IST
FDA Resolves Saline Shortage, Trump Health Commission Delays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has successfully resolved the shortage of intravenous and injectable saline solutions, a critical supply issue that had led to postponing elective medical procedures nationwide last year.

The release of a Trump administration-era health commission report, aimed at tackling the 'chronic disease epidemic' affecting children and adults, is delayed past its initial deadline, raising anticipation and scrutiny.

Meanwhile, troubling health statistics emerge from Gaza as nearly 12,000 children under five are recorded with acute malnutrition and the harsh realities of a water crisis escalate further.

