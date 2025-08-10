US FDA Resolves Saline Shortage, Gaza Water Crisis Intensifies, and Lung Cancer Treatment Approved
The US FDA resolved a shortage of IV saline solutions, while a Trump health commission missed its deadline. Gaza faces a dire water crisis amidst global famine concerns. The FDA approved a new lung cancer drug, and ISS recommends Mediobanca shareholders back a Banca Generali acquisition plan.
The US Food and Drug Administration has resolved a nationwide shortage of intravenous and injectable saline solutions, essential for hospitals. Commissioner Martin Makary confirmed the resolution, which follows a year of elective procedure restrictions due to the shortage.
A Trump-era health commission, tasked with addressing a 'chronic disease epidemic' as part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative, is expected to miss its report deadline. The anticipated report, focusing on children's health, remains pending amid discussions.
In Gaza, a severe water crisis persists, exacerbated by hunger and pollution. As famine looms, Gazans struggle daily for vital resources. Meanwhile, the FDA approved Boehringer Ingelheim's new drug for lung cancer patients with specific genetic mutations, offering hope to many.
Reuters Health News Summary
