AIIMS Reaffirms Stance Against E-Cigarettes Amid Misinterpretations
AIIMS clarified its unwavering opposition to e-cigarettes, emphasizing support for India's ban under the 2019 Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act. The institute disassociated from the opinions of researchers urging a review of the ban, underscoring commitment to evidence-based practices and transparent communication.
- Country:
- India
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) addressed misconceptions in media reports concerning its position on e-cigarettes. The institute reiterated its strong support for India's 2019 prohibition on e-cigarettes, emphasizing that individual researchers' views do not reflect AIIMS' stance.
AIIMS raised alarm over the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, branding them as deceptive and unregulated. It highlighted the institute's dedication to counteract tobacco use through its pioneering Tobacco Cessation Clinic in India, underlining a commitment to sound public health policies.
The statement clarified that any official AIIMS stance is communicated through designated spokespersons and official channels, ensuring transparency and adherence to data-driven policies. Director Dr. M Srinivas confirmed AIIMS' unwavering dedication to fighting nicotine use and promoting cessation efforts across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
