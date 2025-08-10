Left Menu

AIIMS Reaffirms Stance Against E-Cigarettes Amid Misinterpretations

AIIMS clarified its unwavering opposition to e-cigarettes, emphasizing support for India's ban under the 2019 Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act. The institute disassociated from the opinions of researchers urging a review of the ban, underscoring commitment to evidence-based practices and transparent communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) addressed misconceptions in media reports concerning its position on e-cigarettes. The institute reiterated its strong support for India's 2019 prohibition on e-cigarettes, emphasizing that individual researchers' views do not reflect AIIMS' stance.

AIIMS raised alarm over the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, branding them as deceptive and unregulated. It highlighted the institute's dedication to counteract tobacco use through its pioneering Tobacco Cessation Clinic in India, underlining a commitment to sound public health policies.

The statement clarified that any official AIIMS stance is communicated through designated spokespersons and official channels, ensuring transparency and adherence to data-driven policies. Director Dr. M Srinivas confirmed AIIMS' unwavering dedication to fighting nicotine use and promoting cessation efforts across the country.

