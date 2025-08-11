Controversial Economist E.J. Antoni Eyed for Bureau of Labor Statistics Leadership
The Trump administration is now considering E.J. Antoni, the chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Antoni has previously criticized the agency's methods of collecting jobs data. This potential appointment was reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The Trump administration has launched a search for a new leader of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with E.J. Antoni, the Heritage Foundation's chief economist, among those under consideration, as reported by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Antoni has a history of criticizing the Bureau's strategies in jobs data collection, posing potential shifts in the agency's methods. The choice of candidate underscores differing views on labor statistics under conservative economic principles.
As Reuters has yet to verify the story, this possible appointment highlights Antoni's long-standing discontent with current data collection procedures, raising questions about future direction under his guidance.
ALSO READ
Iconic Economist Lord Meghnad Desai Passes Away at 85
The Lasting Legacy of Lord Meghnad Desai: A Tribute to a Visionary Economist
Renowned Economist Meghnad Desai's Legacy Remembered
Dollar Decline Amid Unexpected Job Data and Market Reactions
Trump Ousts Labor Statistics Commissioner Over Job Data Dispute