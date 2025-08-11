Controversial Economist E.J. Antoni Eyed for Bureau of Labor Statistics Leadership

The Trump administration has launched a search for a new leader of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with E.J. Antoni, the Heritage Foundation's chief economist, among those under consideration, as reported by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Antoni has a history of criticizing the Bureau's strategies in jobs data collection, posing potential shifts in the agency's methods. The choice of candidate underscores differing views on labor statistics under conservative economic principles.

As Reuters has yet to verify the story, this possible appointment highlights Antoni's long-standing discontent with current data collection procedures, raising questions about future direction under his guidance.