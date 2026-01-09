Trump's Early Job Data Revelation Sparks Controversy
U.S. President Donald Trump shared job-market data on social media before its public release. The chart displayed job growth figures not officially published until the next day. This act raised questions about information handling, with no immediate response from the White House and Bloomberg reporting the breach.
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump uploaded a chart depicting sensitive job-market data to his social media account on Thursday night, ahead of its scheduled public release.
The chart, which swiftly garnered nearly 14,000 likes on Truth Social, revealed significant job-market figures including an addition of 654,000 private-sector jobs since January and a reduction of 181,000 government jobs. These figures were officially released by the Labor Department on Friday in their December jobs report.
Despite the data's premature exposure, the White House did not issue an immediate comment on the matter, leaving questions about the handling of such sensitive information. Bloomberg News reported on the apparent breach, highlighting potential concerns surrounding the release protocols and confidentiality of economic figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
