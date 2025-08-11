Crackdown on Unsafe Meat Sales in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has mandated severe action against those involved in the storage and sale of unsafe food products. This follows significant seizures of unsafe meat within the region, particularly in the Kashmir valley.

Abdullah, during a high-level meeting, underscored the necessity to prosecute offenders under the Food Safety and Standards Act, detailing that criminal proceedings should be initiated against the most serious violators. He stressed the criticality of this action, given the longstanding neglect of public health concerns.

To bolster food safety, the chief minister has ordered the setup of entry-point check posts and laboratories at key locations and called for the registration and licensing of all food distributors, aiming to maintain strict quality controls and prevent the sale of unsafe meat products.

