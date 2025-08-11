Robotic Surgery Revolution: Himachal Pradesh's Leap into Advanced Healthcare
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first robotic surgery facility at AIMSS in Chamiyana. An advanced 3-Tesla MRI will soon be installed, and over Rs 34 crore is allocated for enhancements. By introducing robotic precision surgeries, the state makes strides in modern healthcare technology.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday unveiled the state's pioneering robotic surgery facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiyana near Shimla. The inauguration saw the first advanced-technology surgery take place with the Chief Minister present.
Sukhu announced a Rs 23 crore investment for an in-house automated laboratory and Rs 11 crore for a hostel at the facility. Additionally, a 3-Tesla MRI machine will be installed, matching standards akin to AIIMS Delhi, and 400 robotic surgeries are anticipated in the next six months.
The Chief Minister emphasized the democratization of cutting-edge medical services by recounting his own robotic surgery experience. Plans to extend robotic surgery services to regional medical colleges are in motion, complemented by a Rs 3000 crore statewide investment intent on modernizing outdated medical equipment.
