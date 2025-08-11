Left Menu

Robotic Surgery Revolution: Himachal Pradesh's Leap into Advanced Healthcare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first robotic surgery facility at AIMSS in Chamiyana. An advanced 3-Tesla MRI will soon be installed, and over Rs 34 crore is allocated for enhancements. By introducing robotic precision surgeries, the state makes strides in modern healthcare technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:26 IST
Robotic Surgery Revolution: Himachal Pradesh's Leap into Advanced Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday unveiled the state's pioneering robotic surgery facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiyana near Shimla. The inauguration saw the first advanced-technology surgery take place with the Chief Minister present.

Sukhu announced a Rs 23 crore investment for an in-house automated laboratory and Rs 11 crore for a hostel at the facility. Additionally, a 3-Tesla MRI machine will be installed, matching standards akin to AIIMS Delhi, and 400 robotic surgeries are anticipated in the next six months.

The Chief Minister emphasized the democratization of cutting-edge medical services by recounting his own robotic surgery experience. Plans to extend robotic surgery services to regional medical colleges are in motion, complemented by a Rs 3000 crore statewide investment intent on modernizing outdated medical equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025