Lupin and Sandoz Join Forces to Revolutionize Global Biosimilar Market

In a significant move to expand global medical access, Lupin has entered into a partnership with Switzerland's Sandoz Group AG. This collaboration focuses on the commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple key markets.

Sandoz will oversee the marketing of the product in regions such as the European Union, Norway, and Australia, while Lupin will handle manufacturing and regulatory submissions. Notably, Sandoz will hold exclusive marketing rights in most designated areas, with semi-exclusive rights in others, including France and Vietnam.

Ranibizumab is crucial for treating several eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to improving access to advanced biologic therapies worldwide. Lupin's stock saw a minor increase following the announcement.

