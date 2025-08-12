Government Clarifies Stance on Schedule H Drugs Regulation

The Indian government addressed queries in Parliament concerning potential changes to the list of drugs under Schedule H of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. During the 92nd meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in April, the agenda to review Schedule H was considered, a government statement revealed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel responded to the Rajya Sabha, noting that the DTAB, a statutory body, advises on technical matters related to the Act. Patel stated that state licensing authorities (SLAs) currently regulate the sale and distribution of Schedule H drugs, which require a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Unauthorized sale of such drugs is a punishable offense, with SLAs empowered to enforce this. While digital tracking tools are not yet in consideration, recent amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, require barcodes or QR codes on the packaging of Schedule H2 drugs to ensure proper authentication of products.

(With inputs from agencies.)