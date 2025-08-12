Left Menu

Shooting Incident Sparks Debate on Vaccine Misinformation

A man fired over 180 shots at the CDC headquarters to protest COVID-19 vaccines before committing suicide. His family cooperates in the investigation, and authorities are examining written documents and seized firearms. Despite no criminal history, his actions raised concerns over misinformation-induced violence.

  • United States

A shooting incident at the CDC headquarters has raised alarms over vaccine misinformation. Patrick Joseph White, who fired more than 180 shots, sought to make a statement against COVID-19 vaccines, according to authorities.

White had accessed his father's weapons by breaking into a secure safe. A subsequent search of his home yielded documents indicating his discontent with the vaccines. Despite having no criminal history, he had voiced suicidal thoughts weeks prior to the shooting, which ended with his death by a self-inflicted gunshot after killing a police officer.

FBI officials have not noted an increase in threats but emphasize serious monitoring of rhetoric that could incite violence. Examining security measures, CDC officials and top federal health leaders express their support for the shocked staff as the investigation moves forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

