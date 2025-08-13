Healthcare Headlines: From Real Estate Battles to AI Innovations
The latest health news highlights UK investor moves as PHP secures a majority stake in Assura, Novo Nordisk's ongoing lawsuits over weight-loss drug copies, shaken trust at the CDC after Atlanta shooting, and discussions around the 'Farm Babe's' defense of GMOs. Apollo Hospitals plans significant AI investments while MAHA activists challenge U.S. pesticide regulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:27 IST
A wave of private equity buyouts in the UK market sees Primary Health Properties securing control over a majority share of Assura, a healthcare real estate company, upending KKR's bid.
Amid Novo Nordisk's legal battle against U.S. entities selling cheaper versions of Wegovy, one key player, Hims & Hers, remains untouched, raising questions regarding patent violations.
A recent shooting at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters leaves employees cautious as the agency works towards rebuilding trust, while Apollo Hospitals aims to double AI investments following a profit hike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- healthcare
- Assura
- Novo Nordisk
- CDC
- Apollo Hospitals
- AI
- GMOs
- MAHA
- pesticides
- telehealth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Downpour in Beijing: Torrential Rains Claim Thirty Lives
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Aid Efforts and Civilian Casualties Amid Israeli Strikes
Unyielding Rains: Devastating Beijing and Hebei, Prompting Mass Evacuations
Drone Chaos: Ukrainian Strikes Disrupt Rostov Region
Beijing Battles Torrential Rains: A Crisis Unfolds