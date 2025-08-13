Healthcare Headlines: From Real Estate Battles to AI Innovations

A wave of private equity buyouts in the UK market sees Primary Health Properties securing control over a majority share of Assura, a healthcare real estate company, upending KKR's bid.

Amid Novo Nordisk's legal battle against U.S. entities selling cheaper versions of Wegovy, one key player, Hims & Hers, remains untouched, raising questions regarding patent violations.

A recent shooting at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters leaves employees cautious as the agency works towards rebuilding trust, while Apollo Hospitals aims to double AI investments following a profit hike.

