Healthcare Headlines: From Real Estate Battles to AI Innovations

The latest health news highlights UK investor moves as PHP secures a majority stake in Assura, Novo Nordisk's ongoing lawsuits over weight-loss drug copies, shaken trust at the CDC after Atlanta shooting, and discussions around the 'Farm Babe's' defense of GMOs. Apollo Hospitals plans significant AI investments while MAHA activists challenge U.S. pesticide regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wave of private equity buyouts in the UK market sees Primary Health Properties securing control over a majority share of Assura, a healthcare real estate company, upending KKR's bid.

Amid Novo Nordisk's legal battle against U.S. entities selling cheaper versions of Wegovy, one key player, Hims & Hers, remains untouched, raising questions regarding patent violations.

A recent shooting at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters leaves employees cautious as the agency works towards rebuilding trust, while Apollo Hospitals aims to double AI investments following a profit hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

