The Flawed Formula: Rethinking Domestic Abuse Risk Assessments

Bethany Fields' tragic death highlights systemic flaws in Britain's DASH risk assessment tool for domestic abuse. Despite red flags, Fields wasn't deemed high-risk. Recent studies suggest a high failure rate in identifying true danger, sparking a government review and potential overhaul of the DASH system to better protect victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:33 IST
In northern England, Bethany Fields reported her ex-boyfriend's threatening behavior but was not classified as high risk before her demise, spotlighting the flaws in the DASH risk assessment tool used by police. Her case is one of many cited by experts and charities as evidence of systemic failures.

DASH, designed for domestic abuse risk assessment, has been criticized for its inefficacy, with studies showing a high rate of incorrect risk categorization. A government-backed review led by SafeLives aims to revise the tool, amid calls for improved training and better officer accountability.

The broader issue involves integrating effective tools and technology in policing, as highlighted by efforts in Spain and innovations from tech startups. Critics argue that mistrust and structural biases must also be addressed to ensure that risk assessments truly safeguard victims.

