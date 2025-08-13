Stark Urban-Rural Divide in India's Stillbirth Rates Uncovered
An analysis of 2020 data reveals higher rates of stillbirths among urban mothers in India compared to rural ones. Northern and central India are identified as hotspots, with the highest rates in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. Factors such as anaemia and underweight conditions in pregnant women contribute to these rates.
A recent analysis of 2020 data has drawn attention to the alarming stillbirth rates in India, revealing a significant urban-rural divide. Researchers found that urban mothers experienced higher stillbirth rates compared to their rural counterparts, with northern and central regions like Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan being identified as hotspots.
Conducted by experts from prominent institutions including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Indian Council of Medical Research, the study used data from national surveys and the civil registration system. Factors such as anaemia and underweight conditions in pregnant women were linked to increased stillbirth rates.
Improvements were noted with hygienic menstrual practices and higher prevalence of C-section deliveries, particularly in southern states like Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The findings emphasize the need for enhanced prenatal care and nutritional support to address stillbirth rates across the country.
