Deadly Cheese Recall in France: Listeriosis Outbreak

France has recalled various soft cheeses after listeriosis linked to these products caused two deaths and several illnesses. Dairy firm Chavegrand recalled batches after a link to its cheeses was found. The infection poses significant risks, especially to vulnerable groups. Production adjustments are being made.

France has initiated a major recall of several soft cheeses, including camembert and brie, after a deadly listeriosis outbreak. Two fatalities and multiple illnesses have been reported following the consumption of cheeses sold nationwide, confirmed the health ministry.

The dairy firm Chavegrand is at the center of this recall. The family-run business, which supplies major supermarket chains like Leclerc, Carrefour, and Auchan, announced the closure of a production line suspected of contamination. Chavegrand reassures that current products are now safe, according to company spokesman Guillaume Albert.

Affected cheeses, produced using pasteurized cow's or goat's milk, were sold under various brands in France and internationally until August 9. The listeriosis infection, caused by listeria bacteria, can lead to severe health issues, particularly affecting newborns, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

