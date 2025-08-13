Left Menu

Water Crisis: Contaminated Water Sickness Hits Tribal School

In Chandrapur district's tribal school, over 80 students fell ill after consuming contaminated water. The incident led to complaints of vomiting and dizziness among students, with eight requiring hospital treatment. Health officials are investigating and advised changes to the school's water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:54 IST
  • India

In a concerning development, more than 80 students from a state-run tribal ashram school in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water, an official reported on Wednesday.

The students, studying at the Jambhulghat-based school in Chimur, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness. Eight students were hospitalized, with six subsequently discharged after treatment.

Health department officials have already assessed the affected area and recommended the Panchayat Samiti to replace the contaminated water supply to prevent further incidents. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

