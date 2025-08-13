Water Crisis: Contaminated Water Sickness Hits Tribal School

In a concerning development, more than 80 students from a state-run tribal ashram school in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water, an official reported on Wednesday.

The students, studying at the Jambhulghat-based school in Chimur, began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness. Eight students were hospitalized, with six subsequently discharged after treatment.

Health department officials have already assessed the affected area and recommended the Panchayat Samiti to replace the contaminated water supply to prevent further incidents. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

