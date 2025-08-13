Barking Up the Right Tree: Rethinking Stray Dog Policies in India

A recent study highlights that interactions between humans and street dogs in India are mostly peaceful, with 82% of encounters showing neutral or friendly behavior. Only 2% involve aggression, like barking or biting, revealing a disconnect with current policies.

Despite a Supreme Court order for the removal of stray dogs, experts from the University of Edinburgh caution that such measures could reverse progress in public health. Mass dog vaccination has significantly reduced rabies cases, and abrupt culling could introduce ecological imbalances and increase risks.

Professor Krithika Srinivasan, who led the study, suggests a community-based approach for greater impact. Recommended measures include universal access to PEP, continuous vaccination efforts, and public education, emphasizing that short-term elimination strategies often fall short of sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)