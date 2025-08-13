Left Menu

Barking Up the Right Tree: Rethinking Stray Dog Policies in India

Human-dog encounters in India are largely peaceful, with only 2% involving aggression. Despite a Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs, experts warn this could undermine public health strides. The University of Edinburgh study advocates for community-based strategies over culling to manage the stray dog population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:04 IST
Barking Up the Right Tree: Rethinking Stray Dog Policies in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights that interactions between humans and street dogs in India are mostly peaceful, with 82% of encounters showing neutral or friendly behavior. Only 2% involve aggression, like barking or biting, revealing a disconnect with current policies.

Despite a Supreme Court order for the removal of stray dogs, experts from the University of Edinburgh caution that such measures could reverse progress in public health. Mass dog vaccination has significantly reduced rabies cases, and abrupt culling could introduce ecological imbalances and increase risks.

Professor Krithika Srinivasan, who led the study, suggests a community-based approach for greater impact. Recommended measures include universal access to PEP, continuous vaccination efforts, and public education, emphasizing that short-term elimination strategies often fall short of sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025