Barking Up the Right Tree: Rethinking Stray Dog Policies in India
Human-dog encounters in India are largely peaceful, with only 2% involving aggression. Despite a Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs, experts warn this could undermine public health strides. The University of Edinburgh study advocates for community-based strategies over culling to manage the stray dog population.
- Country:
- India
A recent study highlights that interactions between humans and street dogs in India are mostly peaceful, with 82% of encounters showing neutral or friendly behavior. Only 2% involve aggression, like barking or biting, revealing a disconnect with current policies.
Despite a Supreme Court order for the removal of stray dogs, experts from the University of Edinburgh caution that such measures could reverse progress in public health. Mass dog vaccination has significantly reduced rabies cases, and abrupt culling could introduce ecological imbalances and increase risks.
Professor Krithika Srinivasan, who led the study, suggests a community-based approach for greater impact. Recommended measures include universal access to PEP, continuous vaccination efforts, and public education, emphasizing that short-term elimination strategies often fall short of sustainable solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Stray Dog Management: A Rabies Crisis and Response
Measles Outbreak Sparks Urgent Calls for Vaccination in Manipur
Decline in U.S. Vaccination Rates Sparks Measles Outbreak Concerns
Ghana Gears Up for HPV Vaccination Campaign to Combat Cervical Cancer
Angola Launches Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid New Outbreaks