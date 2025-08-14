Left Menu

Ensuring Transparency and Trust: New Norms in Food Labeling and Advertising

The Centre urges industries to maintain ethical standards in food labelling and advertising to protect public health and consumer interests. A consultation organized by FSSAI highlighted the importance of truthfulness in declarations, with calls for honest practices to foster trust between manufacturers and consumers.

Updated: 14-08-2025 00:08 IST
The Centre has called upon industries to adhere to ethical practices in the labelling and advertisement of food products, stressing the importance of transparency for public health and consumer protection.

This plea emerged during a National Stakeholder Consultation organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The event saw emphasis on ethical practices from Punya Salila Srivastava, MHFW Secretary, who highlighted the need for truthful labelling amid a rapidly changing global environment.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, advised the food industry to refrain from misleading advertisements and ensure honesty in product declarations to build consumer trust.

