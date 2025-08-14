Ensuring Transparency and Trust: New Norms in Food Labeling and Advertising

The Centre has called upon industries to adhere to ethical practices in the labelling and advertisement of food products, stressing the importance of transparency for public health and consumer protection.

This plea emerged during a National Stakeholder Consultation organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The event saw emphasis on ethical practices from Punya Salila Srivastava, MHFW Secretary, who highlighted the need for truthful labelling amid a rapidly changing global environment.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, advised the food industry to refrain from misleading advertisements and ensure honesty in product declarations to build consumer trust.