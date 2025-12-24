Left Menu

Reforming School Fees: Delhi's New Law Ensures Transparency

Delhi's new law mandates schools to form fee committees to ensure transparent fee fixation. Under the Delhi School Education Act, 2025, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, these school-level and district-level committees will oversee fee proposals starting from the 2025-26 academic term, enhancing fairness and preventing arbitrary fee hikes.

Updated: 24-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:31 IST
In a significant move towards educational reform, Delhi's new legislation mandates the establishment of fee fixation committees in all schools by January 10. Announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, the law aims to boost transparency in fee determination processes.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, introduced under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, complements existing laws to introduce structured oversight on school fees. Schools will face compulsory participation, with provisions for committee formation outlined by the Directorate of Education.

The law reflects a significant stride in fair fee practices, committing to children's emotional, physical, financial, and mental well-being, and addressing long-standing parental concerns over arbitrary fee hikes through methodical regulation and oversight.

