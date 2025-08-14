Left Menu

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin reached a record high amid expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and favorable U.S. regulations, particularly under President Trump's administration. The crypto asset surged as investors gained confidence from recent reforms, and the market capitalization of the crypto sector skyrocketed to $4.18 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-08-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 05:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Bitcoin surged to unprecedented heights on Thursday, driven by anticipation of monetary policy adjustments by the Federal Reserve and recent regulatory reforms. The leading crypto-asset by market capitalization reached $124,002.49, shattering its previous record. Concurrently, ether also peaked, reaching its highest value in almost four years.

Analysts attribute this rally to looming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and shifts towards facilitating crypto investment, especially under President Trump's administration. Market expert Tony Sycamore noted, 'Should Bitcoin maintain its momentum past $125,000, we could witness a surge to $150,000.'

In 2025, Bitcoin's value has soared by 32% due to favorable policy changes, including an executive order allowing crypto in retirement accounts. Alongside this, the crypto market value has reached over $4.18 trillion, with significant wins in regulatory measures like stablecoin regulations, shrugging off earlier market uncertainties.

