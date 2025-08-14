Goa Sets Landmark Pricing Policy for Affordable Lifesaving Therapies
The Goa government has launched a revolutionary pricing policy aimed at making lifesaving therapies more affordable. By negotiating lower prices with pharmaceutical companies, the policy seeks to benefit citizens suffering from rare genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. This initiative sets a national benchmark for equitable healthcare.
The Goa government unveiled a groundbreaking pricing policy on Thursday, aimed at making lifesaving therapies more affordable and accessible, according to state health minister Vishwajit Rane.
The initiative involves negotiating lower drug and equipment prices with pharmaceutical companies to aid citizens suffering from rare genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.
Rane, speaking in Panaji, described it as a pioneering policy ensuring fair and sustainable pricing for critical treatments, setting a national benchmark for equitable healthcare.
