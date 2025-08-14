Left Menu

Goa Sets Landmark Pricing Policy for Affordable Lifesaving Therapies

The Goa government has launched a revolutionary pricing policy aimed at making lifesaving therapies more affordable. By negotiating lower prices with pharmaceutical companies, the policy seeks to benefit citizens suffering from rare genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. This initiative sets a national benchmark for equitable healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government unveiled a groundbreaking pricing policy on Thursday, aimed at making lifesaving therapies more affordable and accessible, according to state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

The initiative involves negotiating lower drug and equipment prices with pharmaceutical companies to aid citizens suffering from rare genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

Rane, speaking in Panaji, described it as a pioneering policy ensuring fair and sustainable pricing for critical treatments, setting a national benchmark for equitable healthcare.

