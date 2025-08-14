Fire Erupts at AIIMS: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at the Mother and Child Block of Delhi-AIIMS on Thursday evening, sparking a swift response from authorities. An official from the Delhi Fire Services confirmed the urgent dispatch of 10 fire tenders to the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, offering a sense of relief amidst the ongoing firefighting operations. The authorities remain vigilant as the situation unfolds.

The fire alert was received at approximately 5.15 p.m., catalyzing immediate efforts to control the blaze. The quick action from the emergency services is credited with preventing a potentially tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)