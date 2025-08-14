Left Menu

Ireland's Healthcare Crisis: Racism and the Risk of an Exodus

Ireland's healthcare sector faces a crisis as the Health Service Executive and nurses' union report increasing racist assaults on Indian healthcare workers. These incidents may lead to a mass exodus, threatening essential services. Authorities and unions call for immediate action to safeguard international staff and maintain healthcare system integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:33 IST
Ireland's Healthcare Crisis: Racism and the Risk of an Exodus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland and the largest nurses' union have raised alarms about a surge in racist abuse and assaults against the Indian community, warning of a potential exodus that could severely impact the healthcare system.

Anne Marie Hoey, Chief People Officer of the HSE, emphasized the critical role of international staff, noting they comprise 23% of HSE nurses and midwives. She condemned the racial harassment, stating that such behavior is entirely unacceptable and threatens essential healthcare services nationwide.

The Indian community in Ireland is grappling with fear after recent violent incidents in Dublin. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for stronger measures to protect foreign staff. The situation has raised significant concern, prompting international advisories and the postponement of cultural events like the annual 'India Day' celebration, fearing further attacks.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025