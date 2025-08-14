Ireland's Healthcare Crisis: Racism and the Risk of an Exodus

The Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland and the largest nurses' union have raised alarms about a surge in racist abuse and assaults against the Indian community, warning of a potential exodus that could severely impact the healthcare system.

Anne Marie Hoey, Chief People Officer of the HSE, emphasized the critical role of international staff, noting they comprise 23% of HSE nurses and midwives. She condemned the racial harassment, stating that such behavior is entirely unacceptable and threatens essential healthcare services nationwide.

The Indian community in Ireland is grappling with fear after recent violent incidents in Dublin. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for stronger measures to protect foreign staff. The situation has raised significant concern, prompting international advisories and the postponement of cultural events like the annual 'India Day' celebration, fearing further attacks.