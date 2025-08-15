Left Menu

Obesity: India’s Emerging Health Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted obesity as a significant challenge for India in a speech on the 79th Independence Day. He urged families to combat this issue by reducing their oil consumption, reflecting concerns from experts warning that one in three individuals may become obese in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised alarm over the growing problem of obesity in India, labeling it as a major challenge during his Independence Day address.

Modi cited expert predictions that one in three Indians could face obesity in the near future, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

To tackle this epidemic, Modi urged citizens to decrease their cooking oil consumption by 10 percent, promoting healthier lifestyle choices that could prevent further health complications.

