Left Menu

Cyberabad Police Uncover Surrogacy and Egg Trafficking Racket

A surrogacy and illegal egg trading network was dismantled in Hyderabad, involving seven women and a man. Two agents were arrested, and six donors received notices. The accused targeted financially vulnerable women. Investigations continue into the involvement of fertility clinics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:23 IST
Cyberabad Police Uncover Surrogacy and Egg Trafficking Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Hyderabad have disrupted a significant network involved in illegal surrogacy and egg trading. The Cyberabad Police announced on Friday that they apprehended members of the group, consisting of seven women and a man, who had allegedly collaborated with multiple fertility centers to operate the illicit activities.

Among those detained were a 45-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son, both of whom played pivotal roles in the scheme. Additionally, six donors received formal notices, as officials continue to unravel the complex web of exploitation targeting childless couples seeking surrogacy services.

Investigations reveal that the principal accused had previously engaged in egg donation and surrogacy herself, utilizing her extensive network to recruit financially vulnerable women into the trade. Meanwhile, her son, a Chemical Engineering graduate, actively assisted the operations that constituted their primary income source. Authorities are now focused on identifying potential collusion with fertility clinics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025