Cyberabad Police Uncover Surrogacy and Egg Trafficking Racket
A surrogacy and illegal egg trading network was dismantled in Hyderabad, involving seven women and a man. Two agents were arrested, and six donors received notices. The accused targeted financially vulnerable women. Investigations continue into the involvement of fertility clinics.
Authorities in Hyderabad have disrupted a significant network involved in illegal surrogacy and egg trading. The Cyberabad Police announced on Friday that they apprehended members of the group, consisting of seven women and a man, who had allegedly collaborated with multiple fertility centers to operate the illicit activities.
Among those detained were a 45-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son, both of whom played pivotal roles in the scheme. Additionally, six donors received formal notices, as officials continue to unravel the complex web of exploitation targeting childless couples seeking surrogacy services.
Investigations reveal that the principal accused had previously engaged in egg donation and surrogacy herself, utilizing her extensive network to recruit financially vulnerable women into the trade. Meanwhile, her son, a Chemical Engineering graduate, actively assisted the operations that constituted their primary income source. Authorities are now focused on identifying potential collusion with fertility clinics.
