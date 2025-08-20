Left Menu

Illegal Sale of Abortion Kits Uncovered in Gurugram Raid

A Gurugram health department team raided a medical store in Sector 53, uncovering illegal sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy kits without necessary licenses. Amidst the investigation, the suspect fled. Evidence was handed to police, leading to an FIR against the accused under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:49 IST
In a significant operation, the Gurugram health department raided a medical store in Sector 53 and allegedly uncovered a supply of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits being sold illegally. The police have confirmed that an FIR was filed against the unnamed owner, who remains at large.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr. Jai Prakash reported receiving a tip about Nani Sarkar allegedly operating an unauthorized medical store in Wazirabad village. The health department acted swiftly by forming a task force, led by civil surgeon Dr. Alka Singh, which conducted the operation but faced challenges as Sarkar had fled the scene.

Authorities seized MTP kits and surgical tools hidden in a plastic drum at the back of the store with no licenses for medical practice found. The incident has raised concerns about illegal medical activities in the area, prompting strict action from law enforcement agencies under the BNS and MTP Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

