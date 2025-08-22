Teenage Mystery: Unexpected Roadside Delivery and Sudden Disappearance

In a startling incident that unfolded near Gyanpur, a teenager is alleged to have delivered a five-month-old foetus by the roadside before vanishing from the scene, local police reported on Friday.

The unsettling event occurred on Gopiganj Road, close to a private nursing home, with the foetus found sealed and sent for forensic examination. Witnesses observed two women exiting an e-rickshaw and returning an hour later, raising suspicions among locals.

Authorities, led by Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar Rai, are pursuing leads to locate the teenager, her companion, and the e-rickshaw. Preliminary investigations suggest the possible use of heavy medication to prompt a premature delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)