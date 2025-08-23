Left Menu

Building Bridges in Health: South-South Collaboration in Research and Innovation

ICMR's recent regional meeting emphasized the importance of South-South collaboration in health research across South and Southeast Asia. The event, attended by representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Timor-Leste, aimed to foster partnerships and ensure research informs policy, addresses regional challenges, and builds sustainable future systems.

In a significant stride towards regional cooperation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) hosted the 'Health Research and Innovations in Public Health' meeting. Attendees from several South and Southeast Asian nations underscored the necessity of South-South collaboration to address regional health challenges.

ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl highlighted that science and research should directly serve people, advocating for capacity building and joint projects. The event marked a commitment to strengthen health-research systems, facilitating good practice exchange and boosting cross-border collaboration.

The representatives agreed on the importance of tackling common health concerns such as antimicrobial resistance and non-communicable diseases. Moving forward, they aim to establish formal mechanisms for effective research-policy dialogue and structured collaboration to ensure health research meets regional needs.

