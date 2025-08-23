Alleged Medical Negligence Sparks Hospital Closure and Investigation

A shocking incident unfolded on Friday as a man arrived at the district collectorate carrying a stillborn foetus, claiming that medical negligence by a private hospital was responsible for the tragedy. The district has since launched a probe into the accusations and has sealed the hospital in question.

The incident has gained significant attention after a video surfaced showing the man, Vipin from Nausar Jogi village, confronting officials at the collector's office. He alleged that doctors at Goldar Hospital in Mahewaganj were negligent, leading to the stillbirth and putting his wife, Rubi, in critical condition.

In response, District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal ordered the hospital's closure and arranged for the transfer of existing patients to nearby facilities. Vipin's wife is receiving medical care elsewhere, and reports indicate her condition is improving. The district administration remains vigilant, ensuring her treatment is closely monitored.